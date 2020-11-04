Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship's RE (Religious Exploration) program will meet online at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.
During November and December, Religious Exploration sessions led by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will focus on ideas from Edgar Villavueva's 2018 book Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance. Sessions will be designed to include participants who have not read the book. All are welcome to any and all sessions.
The Nov. 8 and Nov. 22 sessions will focus on ideas from the Introduction and Part One of Villanueva's book: How does money operate to hurt people in American life? What if money could instead heal us?
Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 will focus on Part Two: Villanueva's seven steps to healing and repairing economic systems and making investments more meaningful and socially effective.
PUUF Religious Exploration meets 2nd and 4th Sundays at 4 p.m. for discussions lasting about an hour. All meetings this year are via Zoom, with Zoom links available via email, on our website or Facebook page.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a welcoming congregation, aspiring to equity, inclusion and justice.
Please visit our website at pocatellouu.org, or like and follow us on Facebook. All our meetings are online only, as we embrace community without walls during the COVID pandemic.