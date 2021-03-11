The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a virtual Religious Exploration event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The topic will be "Labyrinths," facilitated by Becky Hardy. They will explore a brief history of their existence and their prevalence around the world. They will also note the use and popularity of labyrinths today at churches, hospitals and sanctuaries.
Informal conversation is welcome after the hour. All are welcome to join and bring your own experiences and knowledge about labyrinths.
The Zoom link can be found at pocatellouu.org.