Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will gather for a Day of Remembrance worship service this Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. online, with Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
We honor those who have gone before us, our loved ones, in this traditional service on or near the first of November annually. All who have a dear one lost in body yet always present in heart and spirit, please join in this time of remembering.
People are encouraged to submit photos to Rev. Jenny Peek at minister@pocatellouu.org for creating our virtual altar together.
Find the link for our worship gathering online, pocatellouu.org, or ask Rev. Jenny to add you to our email list. Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation.