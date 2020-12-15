Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to host 32st annual Festival of Lights on Sunday
- By Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
POCATELLO - The 32st annual Festival of Lights will be presented virtually on Sunday at 4 p.m. by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Members and friends will be reading live from a variety of sources, interspersed with recorded holiday music. Zoom links for the service and all other PUUF gatherings are on our Facebook page, and our website at pocatellouu.org.
Christmas is a time for feasting, for gifts, for merrymaking, for reverent reflection. But it is also a time when strange beings are about: elves and ghosts and spirits both helpful and dangerous. Many eerie and wondrous traditions are associated with midwinter and its holidays: Yule, Saturnalia, Christmas, Hogmanay.
As Ebenezer Scrooge found out, this is a good time for a ghostly visitation or two to help us see what is truly important and to make us into better versions of ourselves. Some of these spooky visitors are unfamiliar to many of us, like the Greek Kallikantzaroi. Others we’ve known since childhood. All remind us that the world is a stranger place than we think and a more wonderful one.
This year’s Festival of Lights celebrates traditions from many parts of Europe, where pagan beliefs were incorporated into Christian stories and rituals. Our theme is Christmas Ghosts and Midwinter Spirits—plural. As the afternoon darkens and we celebrate with readings and songs, we will make our way from the Nordic countries to Greece and Italy and finally to London, where the most famous of those Christmas spirits were invented by Unitarian writer Charles Dickens.
PUUF is a Welcoming Congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all. Come experience the difference when religion rejects doctrine and embraces the spiritual journey of peace, justice, and equity today. For more information, go to pocatellouu.org.
