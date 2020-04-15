POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will gather again online only, this Sunday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
Rev. Jenny Peek will speak on the subject, “Political Correctness". What are people conveying when they demand-or complain about-"PC"?
Given the season of renewal, Rev. Jenny considers the metaphor of planting season as it relates to our communication, and 'political correctness'. Becky Hardy is our Worship Coordinator.
Visit pocatellouu.org and give a 'like' on Facebook. The link for joining our service will be published both places.
PUUF is a welcoming congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all. Come experience the difference when religion explores the journey without doctrine.