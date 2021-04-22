POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites all to this Sunday's virtual Religious Exploration discussion.
The topic will be "Cults in America — what they are, who they are, and what's the attraction."
All the fellowship's RE programs are interactive discussions, and all topics are participant-driven and facilitated.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a welcoming congregation, where people of every identity are valued and accepted.
All programs continue to be online only. Zoom links can be found at pocatellouu.org, or you can email our minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, at minister@pocatellouu.org and ask to be added to our email lists.
What a difference it is when your faith community celebrates the journey without dogma or doctrine.