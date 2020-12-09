POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship's religious exploration program will meet online at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.
During November and December, Religious Exploration sessions led by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is focusing on ideas from Edgar Villavueva's 2018 book Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance. Sessions are well-designed to include participants who have not read the book. All are welcome to any and all sessions.
In November we covered the introduction and part one. December 13 and December 27 will focus on Part Two: Villanueva's seven steps to healing and repairing economic systems and making investments more meaningful and socially effective.
PUUF Religious Exploration meets 2nd and 4th Sundays at 4 p.m. for discussions lasting about an hour. All meetings this year are via Zoom, with Zoom links available via email, on our website or Facebook page.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation, aspiring to equity, inclusion and justice. Please visit our website at pocatellouu.org, or like and follow us on Facebook. All our meetings are online only, as we embrace community without walls during the COVID pandemic.