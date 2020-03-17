POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites all to join our virtual programs. Tonight, Friday March 20 at 6:30 p.m., try out our Sing n Share Hour. Sing a song, (yes, really!), share a poem or preach your favorite soapbox topic. To participate, go to zoom.us, click on Join a Meeting, and enter 885039960. First come, first perform, by entering your name in the chat box. Each person will have 3-5 minutes to share. We will wrap up about 8:30 p.m.
Then on Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m., our Religious Exploration discussion will be on the topic, “The Power of Forgiveness”. Facilitator is Jim Mariani. To participate, go to zoom.us, click “Join a meeting”, and enter 674573518.
For the next several weeks, all our programs will be online. Our zoom rooms can accommodate 100 participants. That said, wide spread use of video events is new to us! Your gentle humor, grace and wisdom are deeply appreciated. Let’s be in community together, and celebrate the best of Pocatello Pride in these trying times.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a welcoming congregation. Throughout “UU” congregations, people of every ability, gender identity and sexual orientation, every race and ethnicity, and all educational and cultural backgrounds, serve in all aspects of fellowship life and leadership. Curious? Check us out at Pocatellouu.org or contact Rev. Jenny Peek at minister@pocatellouu.org or 208-380-1084. Text, call or email all welcome.