Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites and welcomes all to our worship service this Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
"How to Love the Hell Out of The World" US Americans are often recognized for fierce independence. This trait, recognized as individualism, creates a mindset that impacts how we live, learn, work, play and worship, and even how we serve one another. Creativity, innovation, and confidence in human ingenuity are some of the obvious benefits of individualism.
Also we may feel overwhelmed, as though we must fail or succeed all on our own, forgetting the power of community. Understanding this helps us make the most of Individualism's finest qualities while avoiding the pitfalls of its shortcomings. Do good works, with greater results!
Rev. Jenny in the pulpit, Ann Kapp Andersen providing music, Don Allen as Worship Coordinator. Pocatello UU Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation, progressive and covenantal. 309 N Garfield Avenue, in the church behind Pocatello High School. Potluck will follow the service.