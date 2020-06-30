Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is committed to providing meaningful connection for the community while continuing to practice social distancing. We continue to meet virtually for all our gatherings, and extend a warm welcome to all the community. Our Summer Salons are back! Throughout June, July and August, we meet every Sunday, at 4 p.m. via Zoom for relaxed worship and discussion. Each week, in lieu of a sermon, we share a reading and have discussion.
In the spirit of learning and expanding perspectives, we choose readings from a wide range of sources, with priority given to authors of historically and presently marginalized communities.
Pocatello UU Fellowship values a living and horizontal covenant among all people. We are rooted by a vision of justice, and this guides our words and actions. Visit pocatellouu.org.
