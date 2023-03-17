POCATELLO — The Pocatello Tractor Supply is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1800 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
"As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes," said Stephanie Pahis, manager of the Pocatello Tractor Supply store. "Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Pocatello store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners."
The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets.
During the event, the following community partners will be on hand with dogs and cats looking for homes.
The event is in partnership with:
— Crazy Lady Rescue — On-site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Bannock Feral Friends — On site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Pocatello Tractor Supply at 208-478-6445. The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.
