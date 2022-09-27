POCATELLO — Learn more about the benefits of electric vehicles and why an EV should be your next car. Visit the Electric Vehicle Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 in downtown Pocatello at 301 N. Main St. From e-bikes to Teslas — a variety of EVs will be showcased. For more information or to register your all-electric vehicle for display in one of our limited spaces at the event, visit driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3530

“Come celebrate EVs and learn more about EV ownership in Old Town Pocatello. ... EVs are growing in popularity in Idaho and across the country. Not only are they cheaper, cleaner, easier to maintain, and help protect our air and water but they are really fun to drive,” said Linda Engle, climate associate with the Idaho Conservation League.

