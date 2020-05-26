This year's theme was "How Important is Patriotism in our Community today." The students this year were asked to think about their community. Their essays highlighted good citizenship, helping your school and church, honoring our flag, obeying the laws, supporting our veterans and celebrate the Fourth of July Independence Day. Each student participating in the contest received a pamphlet about the United States Constitution.
School winners were entered into the district and multiple district (state) contest. The first, second, and third place winners of each school are sent on to district (Southeast Idaho) and state (includes the Boise area) competition. State winners are honored at the Sun Valley Convention, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Each of the school first-place winners was given $50. Tanner Bodily received $50 for winning Lions District 39E and $50 for Multiple District 39 (state) Essay Contest.
The Lions Multiple District 39 (state) contributes $1,550 to Patriotism Essay winners.
The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club President Scott L. Stephens wants our teachers to know how much we appreciate them as they have worked under difficult circumstances this year.
A great big thank you to our principals Jill Pixton at Indian Hills, Janelle Armstrong at Greenacres, Kirk Thomson at Jefferson and Janice Nelson at Tendoy for their support and help.