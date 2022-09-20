Matthew Mayer Pocatello

 Photo courtesy of Zions Bank

POCATELLO — Hard work in school has paid off for Matthew Mayer, a student at Century High School. Mayer won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing.

Cameron Topliff, manager of the Zions Bank Pocatello branch, surprised Mayer with news of his win during a branch presentation.

