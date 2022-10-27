StreetWaterWPCHoursSwitch 2022

The city of Pocatello water, water pollution control and street operations departments are switching to winter work hours in November.

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Water Department and Water Pollution Control Department will switch to winter work hours starting Monday.

The Streets Department will switch to its winter work hours Nov. 7. Streets will remain on the 4/10 schedule for an extra week to complete the Water Department's current mainline project.

