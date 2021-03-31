POCATELLO — The list of which Pocatello roads are getting a bit of TLC from the Street Operations Department in 2021 is now available.
Recently, the department published the 2021 paving plan. The plan details which roads should be completely resurfaced or will receive a chip seal, a fog-seal or a micro-seal treatment. This year the department is anticipating staff will treat 36.63 miles of city streets.
“Each year, we do a complete analysis of all the city’s roads using modeling software,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy public works director. “The analysis determines which roads will be treated and which treatment method will give us the most return on our investment.”
To view the 2021 paving plan, visit bit.ly/3t0fLc3.
The Street Operations Department is responsible for maintaining 267 miles of city streets in Pocatello. Last year, the department treated just shy of 31 miles worth of street. In the last six years, the department has treated 207.77 miles of roads in Pocatello.
The Street Operations Department is responsible for maintaining 267 miles of city streets in Pocatello.