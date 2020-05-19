POCATELLO — The list of roads that will see work this year by the Pocatello Street Operations Department is now available to the public.
Recently, the Pocatello Street Operations Department announced its 2020 Paving Plan. The schedule details which roads should be completely resurfaced or will receive a chip seal, a fog-seal or a micro-seal treatment. This year the department is looking to treat roughly 34 miles of city streets.
“Through innovative techniques and a data-driven approach, the Street Operations Department crews and staff have improved the condition of Pocatello’s roads,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy Public Works director. “We continue to be on the right track in managing the Gate City’s streets.”
The department’s efforts in 2019 saw the city’s Pavement Condition Index score move up to 77.1. A PCI score is the condition rating of roads and is based on a scale from zero to 100. Streets scoring zero to 40 are considered poor, 40 to 60 are fair, 60 to 80 are good and 80 to 100 are very good.
In 2015 the department conducted a detailed analysis of each mile of road in Pocatello to give the city a baseline score. Since that initial study, the PCI score has gone up just over six points.
To view the 2020 Paving Plan, visit bit.ly/3fnVfwd.
The Street Operations Department is responsible for maintaining over 260 miles of city streets in Pocatello. Last year, the department treated just under 31 miles worth of street. In the last five years, the department has treated 176.79 miles of roads in Pocatello.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Street Operations Department, visit pocatello.us/street or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloStreet.