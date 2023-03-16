POCATELLO — Spring Fair, Southeast Idaho's premier home show, will be held March 23-25 inside Idaho State University's Holt Arena. Doors open from noon to 9 p.m. on March 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. There is plenty of free parking, and entry on the north side only due to construction.
Over 200 vendors from the intermountain area and beyond will be offering their products, services and concepts to the thousands in attendance during the annual three-day event in Pocatello.
In addition to the wide array of hot tubs, new cars and travel trailers, sheds, insurance providers, cooking and kitchen wares, clothing, jewelry and household items, Spring Fair will feature more home improvement ideas and products than ever before. It is a one-stop shop for siding, roofing, windows, doors, fencing, and bathroom and kitchen remodels. Everything for you and your home will be centrally located under one roof at Spring Fair, including plenty of landscape ideas, lawn and garden equipment, and expert advice on maintenance.
But perhaps the most appetizing reason to attend the Spring Fair is the food. Over 15 vendors will offer delicious menu items, including Greek gyros, teriyaki chicken, gourmet sandwiches and hotdogs, Indian tacos, sweet and savory crepes, corn dogs, soup in a bread bowl, mini donuts, candied apples, fudge, meat sticks, gourmet licorice and much more, including the standard fare of hamburgers, baked potatoes, curly fries and ice cream.
Admission is only $3, with kids 12 and under free when accompanied by a parent.
Don't miss the fun, don't miss the savings and don't miss the food.
