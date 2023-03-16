Past Spring Fair Photo

This photo shows the crowd at a past Spring Fair at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Spring Fair, Southeast Idaho's premier home show, will be held March 23-25 inside Idaho State University's Holt Arena. Doors open from noon to 9 p.m. on March 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. There is plenty of free parking, and entry on the north side only due to construction. 

Over 200 vendors from the intermountain area and beyond will be offering their products, services and concepts to the thousands in attendance during the annual three-day event in Pocatello.

