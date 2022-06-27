POCATELLO — The Pocatello Senior Activity curbside program ended May 31, with 59,845 curbside bagged meals distributed to seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to Friday by staff and volunteers since March 2020.
Curbside Supervisor Marty Riedle and staff greeted seniors who drove, walked, bicycled and wheel-chaired behind the doors of the Center’s kitchen door to pick up meals through warm, hot, cold, rainy, snowy days and sometimes winds that clocked in at 20 to 30 mph.
Sixty-three meals were distributed on the first day of the curbside program and rose monthly to 1,766 by June 2020 and averaged 1,850 plus monthly until May 2022. Over 180 daily meals were picked up some days, especially when chicken fry steak was listed in the monthly meal calendar.
Indoor dining resumed August 2021, but 120 seniors chose to continue curbside meals daily. Indoor meals averaged 40 plus daily.
COVID-19 shut down the center March 15, 2020, and Idaho Gov. Brad Little authorized all statewide senior centers to establish and run curbside programs until May 31, 2022.
The Pocatello Senior Center is one of thousands across the country that receives a federal nutritional grant that serves free lunch meals indoors to anyone over the age of 60.
“Before COVID-19, the Center averaged 950-1,000 monthly indoor meals. From August 2020 to May 2022, curbside meals averaged 1,850 monthly,” Center Director Anita Valladolid confirms. “Since August 2021, indoor dining monthly meals averaged 600-900,” she stated.
Veterans and minorities Center attendance numbers grew
The Center also saw a rise in senior and homeless veterans picking up a curbside meal or eating indoors. Two hundred veterans picked up 11,400 curbside meals in the past two years.
In the past, “few Hispanics and Native American seniors came to the Center but the last two years we are very pleased those numbers rose 8%,” Valladolid said.
A curbside 2020 survey received 100% approval and many wrote “this is my only hot meal of the day” to “it was worth the price of gas to receive a big hello and knowing there was a smile beneath the masks worn due to COVID-19.”
Curbside participants picked up their meals for two years and shared life moments with staff in 60 seconds or less. Some drove in cars older than 25 years, one picked up meals in a gifted Harley Davidson, many established carpools and some ate their meals in the park in front of the Center.
Curbside seniors updated staff daily about new great and great-grandbabies to the loneliness of losing a spouse or friend to medical issues and COVID-19. Many seniors learned to Zoom and stayed in contact with relatives and friends.
“Several expressed concerns their pensions and social security checks were not keeping up with the price of food, utilities and medical bill(s), missing high school graduations and annual family gatherings,” Riedle stated and “many adjusted their budgets and penciled in curbside meal savings.”
Housing senior concerns
Thirty veterans and non-veteran seniors reported that they have been evicted from homes and apartments due to rising rents and are homeless again and carry their lives in backpacks.
Some seniors are able to budget the higher rents but can’t afford utilities for some months and they shop for discounted groceries. The highlight of their day was a curbside hot meal and now indoor meals at the Senior Center.
The Center refers many to governmental housing and assistance local agencies, homeless shelters and organizations that may be able to provide services to seniors.
High food prices
Valladolid begins her day searching and applying for available local, state and national food grants for additional funds to afford current high food prices. Her goal is to expand indoor dining and provide more awareness of all the services the Center offers to seniors.
“Community and business donations contributed to the success of the curbside program and thank you from me, staff, volunteers and the Center board of directors,” concluded Valladolid.