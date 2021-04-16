POCATELLO — Seniors and guests are welcome again to play cards, shoot pool or spin out poems and essays in the Friday creative writing class at the Senior Activity Center. All activities can be enjoyed Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Center is located at 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
Visitors can also check out library books and return them in bags for quarantine purposes.
Current COVID-19 Idaho safety and sanitization guidelines must be followed when people visit and enter the Activity Center.
Parking is allowed from 1 to 5 p.m. behind the Center and anytime in front of the park and in the handicapped area in front of the sliding door that faces East Freemont Street.
“People entering the building must wear masks and complete new memberships,” states Director Anita Valladolid. "Food is not allowed in the building at this time and ... bring your own water bottles or soft drinks.”
All the activities will be posted daily in the reception area when anyone enters the main office door that is handicapped accessible, and Valladolid encourages everyone “to follow (the) 6 feet distancing florescent orange taped floor markings while in the building.”
Valladolid continues that “to give more people an opportunity to visit the Center, they can choose from two sessions, from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. and a second session, 1 to 5 p.m.”
Volunteer Coordinator Shirley Rummage is in charge of setting up activities and adding new ones. She will soon have a “monthly activity flyer available at the front door, and that will also be distributed to curbside meal customers and posted (on) the Center’s website.”
Weekend dances, karaoke and bingo are postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 state guidelines.
All the activity rooms will be cleaned and sanitized between sessions.
Anita also wants to encourage seniors to continue to participate in the Curbside Nutrition Program Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Pick up a meal after your leave the first session or pick up a meal before 1 p.m.,’’ Anita said.
The Curbside Nutrition Program last year was extended by the Idaho governor until July 1. From March 24, 2020, to April 9, 2021, 31,000 meals have been distributed to the Pocatello senior community.
“If and when the Center does open, all meals will be indoors from (noon) to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and all activities will resume without attendance guidelines,” Valladolid said.