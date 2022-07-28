POCATELLO — The Pocatello Senior Activity Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello invites the public to the annual oldies car fundraiser Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 100 block of South Union Pacific Square Park.
See and talk to the owners of classic cars and trucks on display and enjoy a free pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. sponsored by a $5,000 grant from Project Neighborly of Idaho.
Baby boomers are telling us they are hoping to see a “Little Deuce Coupe” the Beach Boys raved and sang about in 1963 or the wonders of the“409” car in their 1962 song.
Dress in ’50s, '60s, '70s and '80s clothes and have friends take pictures of you just like when you were back in high school. Pre-recorded '50s and '60s music will be playing.
This year the Center will include family-oriented activities that children to grandparents can enjoy, such as a pet petting zoo. Snake River Doodle’s Therapy animals and Petting Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a parent or relative must accompany children.
Miki’s Party business owner Miki Marcelin will distribute free popcorn and snow cones. Volunteers will pass out free water bottles. Sodas will be sold for $1.
Vehicles will be judged from 7 to 9 a.m. and announced at 2:30 p.m., followed by raffle drawing winners.
Twenty-eight car owners will receive first and second place in categories from mayor’s choice, best custom, classic, antique, street cars and trucks. Other awards include best muscle, vintage, interior and painting to best-modified custom car/truck to best original stock greaser car.
During the car award show, first place for a Just For Fun vehicle winner will also be announced. A special award voted by the public and fans will go to a truck or car owner.
Last year 69 cars and trucks entered the car show, and over 300 spectators looked, peeked inside open windows, and "ooh'd" and "aah'd" at paint jobs at local entries, to several from the Boise area to one from Nebraska.
Car owners can contact the Center at 208-233-1212 or senioractivities@ida.net for car registration applications Monday to Friday until 5 p.m. Each car registration includes a free raffle ticket and a car show T-shirt.
Raffle tickets are being sold for $1 each or six for $5, with prizes donated from Pocatello Community businesses and individual donors. Tickets can be purchased at the Center Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the car show until 2 p.m. Prize drawings will be at 2:45 p.m.
All fundraiser proceeds will be used to defray “increasing costs of food we purchase to provide free nutritional meals at the Center for anyone 60 years and older Tuesday through Friday from (noon) to 1 p.m.,” said Center Director Anita Valladolid.
Project Neighborly Idaho is part of the Idaho Community Foundation mission whose goals for the past 30 years are to strengthen statewide non-profits, schools and communities. For more information, visit www.idahocf.org.