2021 car show

Pictured is the car show from 2021.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Senior Activity Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello invites the public to the annual oldies car fundraiser Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 100 block of South Union Pacific Square Park.

See and talk to the owners of classic cars and trucks on display and enjoy a free pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. sponsored by a $5,000 grant from Project Neighborly of Idaho.