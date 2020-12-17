POCATELLO — On Tuesday, seniors will pick up a curbside meal and receive food boxes donated from Concentrix employees. “Concentrix has donated food boxes the past four years, and seniors really look forward to them each year,” said Anita Valladolid, activity director.
Donated Idaho Power bags filled with night lights and LED light bulbs will also be distributed, and Idaho Power Outreach Advisor Patricia Boyd stated, “Idaho Power wants to show their appreciation to community Pocatello seniors.”
On Wednesday, the Center will distribute a Christmas curbside meal, along with bags filled with socks, hygiene products and sweets courtesy of the following businesses and donors: the Pocatello Central Labor Union, AFL-CIO, Chris Abernathy, Mark Nye, Oliver and Joyce Devaud, board members Diane Bilyeu, Ernie Naftzger, Pam and Steve Landon, Pocatello Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Stake church and the Pocatello Fraternal Order of Police.
Handmade blankets donated by Community Citizens Bank employees will also be distributed to seniors over the age of 80 on Wednesday.
Both Christmas events begin each day at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
Seniors need to contact Marty at 208-233-1212 if they want more information.