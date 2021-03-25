POCATELLO — Trash and tech are coming together in the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department.
On Tuesday, department staff began utilizing Routeware. Using a host of data collected by the department, the software helps staff optimize routes of sanitation collection trucks. Routeware analyzes a route’s size and its costs in terms of man-hours, fuel, vehicle maintenance and more. All the data will help the department make efficient use of available vehicles and employees.
“By utilizing the Routeware software, city staff will be able to streamline our customer service efforts when receiving calls from residents or customers and in many instances be able to respond to customers’ requests faster,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy public works director.
For the drivers, the built-in GPS tracking and onboard tablets will allow drivers to better visualize their route and track all the containers along the way.
“Using the route optimization algorithms will create a more efficient process, allowing the drivers to accurately account for each required stop on their route,” Kirkman said. “This will eliminate the need for drivers to return to an area that could have been missed using the previous system.”
As the department launches the new system, collection times may differ for the first several weeks. Customers are asked to have their autocart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their collection day.
“We know many of our customers are in a routine and know what time their pickup happens every week,” Kirkman said. “As we start using Routeware, please make sure you have your autocart out by 7 a.m. Doing so will ensure that your cart will be picked up on your collection day while we establish our new route procedures.”
For more information on all the services offered by the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/sanitation.