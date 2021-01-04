POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will take a look back at 2020 during the City Council’s Thursday meeting.
Mayor Brian Blad will give the annual State of the City address at the end of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The address will highlight the accomplishments of city departments during the previous year and looks ahead to some of what is planned for 2021.
In-person attendance at the meeting is extremely limited in accordance with Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 order limiting in-person gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Masks/face coverings are required. Citizens can watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.
The State of the City will also be uploaded to the city’s website, pocatello.us, after the address.