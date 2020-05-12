POCATELLO — The recipients of the 2020 Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship have been selected.
In its inaugural year, the scholarship program awarded five students with two-year scholarships, each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The students, their high schools and planned fields of study are:
Deja Revere — New Horizon High School — Forensic science
Kayden Cummings — Grace Lutheran High School — Physician’s assistant
Mariana Vera — Century High School — Anthropology
Raquel Martin — Highland High School — Special education or social work
Sophia Eagle (Martin) — New Horizon High School — Welding
“We had 22 graduating seniors apply for the scholarship, and I can tell you the quality of the applications was incredible,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “These five students stood out, though, and we are excited to award Deja, Kayden, Mariana, Raquel and Sophia with scholarships. They have specific visions for their futures, and we are honored to be part of their journey.”
Applications were reviewed by the Mayoral Scholarship Committee with consideration given to the applicant’s personal higher learning goals, financial need and possible impediments to higher education.
The scholarship is a partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Foundation and is funded by contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, D. L. Evans Bank, ISU Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, The Bank of Commerce and US Bank.
“This program would absolutely not be possible without administration from the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Foundation and contributions from our local financial institutions,” said the mayor. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together to support these students with their higher learning goals.”