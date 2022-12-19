POCATELLO — The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet/Nissan/Kia invite chocolate lovers from throughout the region to join them Jan. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for the return of A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun.
A Chocolate Lover’s Affair has become one of Pocatello’s signature events. The evening will feature over 20 bakeries, confectioners and restaurants from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations. Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the best in each category and best overall. The evening will also feature a silent auction, music by Rail City Jazz and a no-host bar, including a selection of wines.
“This event was a tremendous success and a lot of fun in 2020,” said Summer Jackman, past president of the Pocatello Rotary Club. “Tickets sold out, and it was a full house all night. Rail City Jazz was absolutely amazing, and we could not be more thrilled to have them back with us this year. COVID interfered with our ability to hold the event in 2021 and 2022, so we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming the community back in January.”
Tickets for A Chocolate Lover’s Affair are $20 (plus processing fees) and can be purchased online at the event’s website www.ChocolateLoversAffair.com.
Net proceeds from the event support the Pocatello Rotary Club’s many service projects in the community, including humanitarian service, youth projects, education, health and community beautification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.