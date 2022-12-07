POCATELLO — The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet invite chocolate lovers from throughout the region to join them this coming January 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair – A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun.”

Similar to events that are popular in other parts of the country, “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in one of five categories: cookies, cakes, brownies, pastries and specialty candies. Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the best in each category and best overall. The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz and a no-host bar, including a selection of wines.

