POCATELLO — The Pocatello Rotary Club has opened ticket sales to the public for its new annual event, “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun.” The evening is scheduled for Jan. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, and it is being presented by the Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet.
Twenty-five percent of available tickets have been purchased by Rotarians. The balance are expected to sell out quickly, as these events are quite popular in other parts of the country.
Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and samples of chocolate-based creations by 25 of the region’s finest bakeries, restaurants and confectioners competing in five categories, with an opportunity to vote on best of category and best overall. Music will be by Rail City Jazz, and there will be a no-host bar, a selection of wines and a silent auction.
Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event’s website chocolateloversaffair.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Net proceeds from the evening will support the Pocatello Rotary Club and its members in their service to the community.