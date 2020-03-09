SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Robotics teams from around the West, including Haywire from Pocatello and the Jackson Hole Robo Broncs, competed March 5-7 at the Utah Regionals at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City.
The Haywire team now ranks 17, with a record of 5-7-0 in the Utah regionals. The Jackson Hole team is number five, with a record of 8-5-0. The Broncs also won the Chairman's Award.
Fifty-four teams competed in over 90 rounds. This is the way the regionals work: Alliances of three red and three blue teams are pitted against others in the arena. Drivers operate controllers on the sidelines, offensively trying to put as many "power cells" (yellow foam balls) as possible through their team's portal. At the same time, one or more of the robots bump the opposing team's droids or try to block shots in defensive moves. Each round only lasts three minutes. During the last 30 seconds of each match, both teams get extra points by extending a hook and grabbing a bar overhead. At the Utah meet, some teams elevated all three robots in the air for extra points.
An alliance of teams from California, Colorado and Sandy, Utah won the Utah Regionals. The next competition for Haywire is March 25 in Nampa.