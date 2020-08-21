POCATELLO — Pocatello locals who typically travel to Ogden, Utah every summer for three days of Bible instruction, will be “attending” their annual convention from the safety of their living rooms.
Pocatello resident Russell Baedke, who attends one of the two congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area, is grateful for the virtual format. “By having the program available online, (families) continue to … reflect on our lives in the mirror of God’s word. We can see that real joy comes from applying the Bible’s guidance more fully in our life,” he states. “If the program had been canceled, guidance that is needed would have been delayed or lost. If the program had been held in person instead of online, the effort to remain free from the virus would have been an overwhelming distraction to learning.”
Regarding the theme of the convention, Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said this year’s program is a “spiritual shot in the arm” amid a backdrop of widespread fear and doubt. “The message is, basically, joy is a product of the heart, if you will,” he said. “It’s an inside job. It’s something that doesn’t depend on what’s happening externally — it really is a quality of the heart.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create challenges for many, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made the historic move of canceling all in-person conventions this year and will host their first-ever virtual global convention, which carries the much-needed theme of “Always Rejoice"!
The program includes 114 videos, 43 talks and a 76-minute feature-length Bible drama titled "Nehemi-ah: The Joy of Jehovah Is Your Stronghold.” This movie took nearly 900 volunteers from 11 different countries almost 100,000 hours to produce.
The 2020 “Always Rejoice”! regional convention will run throughout the end of August, but the content will remain online for viewers to access free of charge at jw.org. There is no registration, paywall or email sign up required to watch the program.