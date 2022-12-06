POCATELLO — The public is invited to attend an upcoming open house hosted by Pocatello Regional Airport to learn more about the update of the Airport Master Plan. The community is encouraged to attend the public Dec. 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the lobby at the Pocatello Airport Terminal building, located at 1950 Airport Way.

The open house is a great opportunity for area residents to learn about the next 20 years of growth expected for the airport and provide feedback to help shape the airport’s future planning of facilities and infrastructure. This will be an informational open house with informative stations. Staff will be available to answer questions and hear feedback from the community. A presentation from T-O Engineers will be repeated several times during the open house.

