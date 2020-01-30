POCATELLO — For the second time in as many years, Pocatello has ranked second in the Gem State on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.
According to the HRC, the “Municipal Equality Index (MEI) examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services,” and more. Pocatello scored a 71 out of a possible 100 just shy of Boise, which claimed the top spot with a score of 80.
“I am proud the city of Pocatello continues to be a leader in Idaho on equality,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We will continue to welcome, respect and embrace all who make their home in Pocatello.”
Of the cities rated by the Human Rights Campaign, the average score was 60. In total, 506 cities were included in the MEI.
To view the 2019 Municipal Equality Index Report, visit hrc.org/mei.