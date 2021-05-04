POCATELLO — It’s a repeat for Pocatello’s public information officer at this year’s Idaho Press Club awards.
Over the weekend, the Idaho Press Club announced its Best of 2020 Award winners, and Logan McDougall, public Information officer for the city, was again recognized in the top spot of the "public relations, news release — PR" category. This is the second year in a row Logan has received this recognition from his peers.
But that’s not all. Logan and Southeastern Idaho Public Health were named first in the “public relations, public service campaign — PR” category for their COVID-19 experience interviews.
“I wasn’t surprised to learn Logan won first place again this year, in not one, but two different categories,” said City Council President Heidi Adamson. “Logan always does his best to serve the city and its citizens by providing timely and accurate information.”
“Earning back-to-back awards is an incredible honor for Logan,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We are very fortunate to have someone working for the city who understands our community and his profession so well. His ideas and skills are definitely an asset to us, and we are proud to work with one of the best in the industry.”
Each category has its own requirements for submission. The “news release — PR” section asks for a selection of three news releases and a variety of news clippings resulting from each release. This year, Logan submitted releases about the upgraded bald eagle exhibit at Zoo Idaho, Animal Services’ new community cat program and the 45 plus foot mural painted at the animal shelter.
For the “public service campaign — PR” category, submissions focus on community outreach public service announcements. All the 2020 COVID-19 From Numbers to Names interviews created by Logan and SIPH were submitted. This included the full interview and each teaser video.
This is the third year of recognition for Logan. In 2017, he earned an honorable mention from the Idaho Press Club in the “public relations, news release — PR” category.