POCATELLO — As we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pocatello Police Department and Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce are reminding business owners, managers and citizens about courtesy when doing business at an establishment.
Private businesses are free to set the conditions for a customer to enter or receive service at the business. Business owners or managers are within their rights to ask patrons to leave the business if they do not follow the business’ terms.
“We understand the stress everyone is under right now and remind everyone to be courteous, respectful, kind and patient during these times,” said Chief Roger Schei.
“As a business owner or manager, you have rights as to how you’d like your business to operate,” said Matt Hunter, president/chief executive officer of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. “No business owner, manager or employee is required to take any type of abuse from a potential customer. If you or your employees are being subjected to any abuse, call the Pocatello Police Department.”
Citizens who do not follow a business’ rules can be cited for trespassing, and business owners and managers are asked to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency situations, call 208-234-6100.
“Again, we encourage everyone to be civil, whether it be by following a business’ rules or choosing another business to patronize,” Schei said.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what businesses can do to limit workplace violence, visit https://bit.ly/2QszQ9L.