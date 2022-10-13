PPD
POCATELLO – As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbeque lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force.

This was the second year they’ve held the event and they hope it encourages unity and inclusion between law enforcement and community members.

