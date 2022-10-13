POCATELLO – As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbeque lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force.
This was the second year they’ve held the event and they hope it encourages unity and inclusion between law enforcement and community members.
“I think it strengthens the bonds between them because they aren’t just the gentleman you don’t know, or the lady you don’t know driving by in a police car,” said Jene Purman, PPD’s Training and Community Services Coordinator. “It lets people talk with them and converse and get to know each other. It makes them more approachable and easier to talk to for the public.”
The National Faith & Blue Weekend is held annually every October and focuses on creating a bond between key pillars of the community—faith groups and law enforcement—that will help its neighborhoods thrive. Events such as the PPD picnic are held all across the country.
“Communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes, and dreams,” said Corporal Justin Vaeena in a letter to community organizers. “The partners who are a part of National Faith & Blue Weekend believe we can find ways to work together around our many commonalities instead of being divided by our differences.”
