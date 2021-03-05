POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the public’s thoughts on a proposal to create access points to the planned Pioneer Ridge Trail System.
The primary access point being considered is at the old Alameda Landfill — along Pocatello Creek Road. Located in the Bureau of Land Management’s East Bench Recreation Management Zone, the Pioneer Ridge Trail System would feature over 20 miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding and limited all-terrain-vehicle use trails.
“The East Bench has a long usable season and adding access to public lands will open opportunities for Pocatello citizens to recreate locally much of the year,” said John Banks, Parks and Recreation director. “Although private property owners have been generous with access to Bureau of Land Management property, this development would be a permanent point the public could rely on for years to come.”
The City Council is slated to discuss the access points at their March 11 work session.
Comments will be accepted via email at city.council@pocatello.us. Citizens can also call 208-234-6163 and have their comments logged by staff.
To view the executive summary, visit bit.ly/3sZle37.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, visit pocatello.us/pr.