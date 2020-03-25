POCATELLO — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will be closing playgrounds in the city’s park system.
Starting Wednesday, Parks and Recreation Department crews will begin fencing off playgrounds around Pocatello. Employees will be closing the playgrounds as they are able to purchase materials from vendors. Staff will also be posting signs on park pavilions asking park-goers not to use these facilities.
A study by the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Princeton University found COVID-19 “was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.”
City parks and trails are still available for use by residents. Officials continue to recommend citizens maintain appropriate social distancing of 6 feet or more.
Additionally, the department is extending the closure of the Community Recreation Center and Parks and Recreation Department offices through April 12. Because of the closure, the remainder of dance classes and the third session of swim lessons are canceled. Residents who have signed up for these programs will be contacted by department staff to discuss their options for credits. Those with memberships to the CRC will receive another two-week extension on their membership. Residents with questions are invited to contact Community Recreation Center staff at 208-232-3901 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cemetery administration offices and Zoo Idaho’s Education Building will also remain closed to the public through April 12. Staff is still available to assist residents by phone or email.
As April 12 approaches, city officials will review the situation and determine if longer closures are needed.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.