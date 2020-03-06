POCATELLO — The Pocatello Parkinson's Support Group will hold their monthly meeting Monday at the Senior Citizens Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave., in the Bonneville Room 427 at 11 a.m. Dean Hazen will be giving information on the benefits of boxing exercises for those with Parkinson's. There will also be a display of materials available from the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's.
On Saturday at noon, the group will have their monthly luncheon with activity following. This potluck luncheon will also be held at the Senior Center.
Weekly classes will continue with boxing exercises on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday and Friday at 2:30 p.m. These classes are also held at the Senior Center.
Our weekly Move and Shout exercise class will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Monte Vista Health Care Center, 1071 Renee Ave. The dance exercise class for those with movement disorders is held at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. 5th.
For additional information contact Spencer at 208-604-3393, or email at stuckisk@gmail.com or visit our website at https://seimovdis.seimovdis.org.