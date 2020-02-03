POCATELLO — The following are activities for the Pocatello Parkinson's Group for February. Our monthly luncheon will be held at the Pocatello Senior Citizen's Activity Center, 427 N. 6th in Pocatello starting at noon with activity following on Feb. 8. Bring a potluck dish to share and join in this activity.
The monthly meeting will be held at a new venue. The meeting will be held on Feb. 10 at the Senior Citizens Center Bonneville Room at 11 a.m. We will have an informational speaker. Our weekly exercise classes include the Poky4Parkys boxing classes, which are held every Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, and also Tuesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Center.
The Move and Shout exercise class takes place at Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello every Tuesday at 5 p.m. The therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders this month will only be held on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.
For more information contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or our website at https://seimovdis.seimovdis.org.