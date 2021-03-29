POCATELLO — There will be an Autism Speaks GroupRaise fundraiser 11 a.m. April 7 through the Pocatello Papa Murphy's. Participants can take part by ordering takeout or pickup.
Twenty percent of your meal's price will be donated back to Autism Speaks.
Papa Murphy's will accept your group's order through a phone call, the restaurant website, storefront walk-in or common delivery apps.
Let Papa Murphy's know you are your group are with the GroupRaise Meal for Autism Speaks.
If you're placing an order over the phone, call 208-234-7272 before placing your order.
When ordering online, mention your group's name in the section for order notes or special instructions.
If ordering through storefront walk-in, mention you are with Autism Speaks before placing your order.
You can also order through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats. Enter “I am with the GroupRaise Meal for Autism Speaks" the app's in order notes or special instructions.
For more information, go to https://www.groupraise.com/events/185247.