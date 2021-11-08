POCATELLO — The annual Freedom Fund Banquet, the primary fundraiser for the Pocatello Branch of the NAACP, will take place virtually in 2021 because of the pandemic. It will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The banquet’s theme is “Who’s Afraid of Critical Race Theory?”
The banquet supports a multitude of local NAACP activities, including programing, activism and outreach, as well as branch scholarships, voter education, back-to-school supplies and advocacy. The funds allow the NAACP to fulfill its mission by addressing education, equity, labor and economic disparities, voter rights, housing opportunity, access to health care, and environmental and criminal justice.
“The annual Freedom Fund Banquet celebrates individuals and groups who have supported the NAACP and contributed to the cause of civil rights,” says Kenneth Monroe, president of the NAACP Pocatello Branch.
Shaakirrah R. Sanders, professor of law at the University of Idaho, will be the guest speaker. She is the first African American full professor at the University of Idaho and its College of Law. She teaches, writes and comments on U.S. constitutional law and criminal procedure, including the First Amendment. Professor Sanders serves as one of three general counsels for the American Civil Liberties Union general board, upon which she is the representative for Idaho. She also chairs the Idaho State Advisory Committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. She is a cum laude graduate of Loyola University School of Law, New Orleans, and was a member of the law review editorial board.
As the banquet keynote speaker, Professor Sanders will introduce critical race theory and how it exposes the historical influence of race in U.S. legal, social and political debate. She will hypothesize how critical race theory bans emulate past laws that excluded or silenced voices of color and how such bans implicate U.S. and state constitutional law. Finally, Professor Sanders will discuss the importance of talking about race and why cultural competence is vital to protection of U.S. constitutional rights.
The banquet will honor outstanding members of the branch and community for their contributions. Awards to be presented include Medgar Evers Award for distinguished service, Rosa Parks Award for exceptional commitment, Social Justice Award, Community Educator Award and Supporting Business Award.
As a prelude to Black History Month, which will be celebrated in February 2022, Rick Bell, promoter, will introduce the “Imagine Being Black Tour ’22.” The tour will start in Pocatello and conclude in Santa Cruz, Calif. It will be composed of artists exhibiting unusual work, performances in music and dance theatre, and poetry and speeches of great African American orators both past and present.
“I see this as part of a new Black Renaissance emerging in the West,” Bell says. He will perform a solo speech adaptation for the banquet.
Monroe stresses that “although we are doing a virtual Freedom Fund Banquet this year, we hope to still attract co-sponsors and donors.” Those interested in sponsorships or making donations should contact Monroe at 208-478-2150.
Anyone interested in the Zoom connection information for attending the banquet should contact Jan Gillette at pocatellonaacp@live.com.