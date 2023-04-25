POCATELLO — The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will continue its annual celebration of the holiday known as Juneteenth on June 17. This will be the third resumption of the day celebrated by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as emancipation day, “the end of slavery.”
The enormously significant day for African Americans, June 19, 1865, will be honored locally with an ethnic and traditional food picnic and other activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth. The public is invited.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Ticket sales are at the NAACP booth at the farmers market, Pocatello Senior Center, the College Market, the Grapevine, by emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com, calling 208-478-2150 and writing Pocatello Branch NAACP, P.O. Box 4192, Pocatello, ID 83205.
Some background on Juneteenth and why it is so revered by the African American community: President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all enslaved persons in the Confederate States were freed on Sept. 22, 1862. But the proclamation could be enforced only behind the Union Army lines, and as the Civil War continued, many slaveowners took their slaves to Texas, the southernmost slave state. By 1865, there were some 250,000 slaves in Texas.
On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger took command of the 2,000 troops in Galveston, Texas, and then read General Order No. 3, informing Texans that all enslaved persons were henceforth free, effectively ending slavery.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
“We resumed our Juneteenth celebration in Southeast Idaho in 2021 after the interruption caused by the pandemic, and the public enthusiastically joined the festivities,” said Kenneth Monroe, president of the Pocatello Branch of the NAACP. “It is important to acknowledge the holidays the Black community celebrates, and it is equally important to have the community celebrate with us with good food and music and generally having fun.”
Ethnic and traditional foods will be served starting at noon. Chicken and barbecued ribs, ethnic side dishes, cornbread, watermelon and red velvet cake will be served. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available.
Activities will be kid-friendly with plenty of games to play and prizes.
For adults, there will be ethnic music, an auction, raffles and a red velvet cake-baking contest. NAACP 2023 Scholarship winners will be revealed.
“We will announce the names of the high school graduates who will attend college with the assistance of scholarship funds from the NAACP,” Monroe said. “We have had a tremendous outpouring of support and donations at the farmers market.”
