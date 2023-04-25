POCATELLO — The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will continue its annual celebration of the holiday known as Juneteenth on June 17. This will be the third resumption of the day celebrated by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as emancipation day, “the end of slavery.”

The enormously significant day for African Americans, June 19, 1865, will be honored locally with an ethnic and traditional food picnic and other activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth. The public is invited.

