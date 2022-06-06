POCATELLO — The citywide celebration of last year‘s Juneteenth holiday was a huge success, so the Pocatello branch of the NAACP intends to build on that momentum in its planning for the 2022 event.
“The 2021 Juneteenth celebration was an exceptional event,” says Kenneth Monroe, president of the Pocatello branch. “And this year, Juneteenth is a federal holiday, so the celebration should be even more festive.”
Juneteenth is enormously significant for all African Americans. June 19, 1865, is popularly known as emancipation day, “the end of slavery.” The day was recognized as a federal holiday last June 17 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
Why is Juneteenth so revered by the African-American community? President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all enslaved persons in the Confederate States were freed on Sept. 22, 1862. But the proclamation could be enforced only behind the Union Army lines, and as the Civil War continued, many slaveowners took their slaves to Texas, the southernmost slave state. By 1865, there were some 250,000 slaves in Texas.
On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger took command of the 2,000 troops in Galveston, Texas, and then read general order No. 3, informing Texans that all enslaved persons were henceforth free, effectively ending slavery.
Juneteenth is the amalgam combining June and 19th.
The Pocatello branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth.
Ethnic and traditional foods, including pulled pork, spare ribs and fried chicken, will be served. Under the direction of Chief Roger Schei, the Pocatello Police along with Idaho State University football players will barbecue and serve hot dogs and hamburgers.
The meal’s cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12. Children aged 5 and under eat free.
There will be games to play, such as volleyball, lawn darts, dominoes and lawn dominoes, plus a raffle with multiple winners, and the 2022 NAACP Scholarship winners will be announced.
“We will announce the names of the high school graduates who will attend college with the assistance of scholarship funds from the NAACP,” Monroe said. “Last year we provided two students with $500 scholarships, and this year we are hoping for more.”
Juneteenth tickets are available by emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com, calling 208-478-2150 or writing Pocatello branch NAACP, P.O. Box 4192, Pocatello, ID 83205. Like us on Facebook.