POCATELLO — The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual luncheon Jan. 18, themed “Where Do We Go From Here? It's About Community.”
The event starts at noon in the Pond Student Union Building Ballroom on the Idaho State University campus. The cost of tickets is a $25 donation for adults and $15 for children ages 13 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 208-478-2150, emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com or visiting The College Market, The Grapevine or Main Steam Coffee.
Event sponsorships are available. Co-sponsorships cost $500 and include a table with 10 tickets and sponsorship recognition. Table sponsorships are $250 and include a table with six tickets and recognition as a table sponsor.
The luncheon itself will be a buffet and feature a special dessert bar with five sponsored desserts, including cheesecake and Black Forest brownies, plus a hot chocolate bomb station featuring ganache hot chocolate.
Ken Monroe, president of the Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will serve as Master of Ceremonies, and Pastor Jacqualine Thomas, first vice president of the NAACP’s Pocatello Branch, will deliver the invocation.
A proclamation declaring Jan. 20-26 as “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week” in Pocatello and Chubbuck will be read jointly by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.
One of the luncheon’s highlights will be the presentation of The MLK Community Service Award to Karen McKay.
Area schools annually participate in an essay contest — the three winners will be announced at the luncheon by the contest’s chairman Jim Robinson.
Choirs from Pocatello middle schools Franklin, Hawthorne, Irving and Alameda will sing four selections during the luncheon.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 20. ISU, Pocatello and Chubbuck will celebrate with a march and program on the ISU campus. The theme of this year’s event is “Beyond Freedom.” The march will begin at the southwest side of Holt Arena, where participants will gather at 12:30 p.m. The march will begin at 1 p.m. and end at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, where the program will start at 1:30 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship will hold its annual Martin Luther King Commemorative Interfaith Service Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., hosted by the First Congregational United Church of Christ and the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 309 N. Garfield. Refreshments will follow the service.