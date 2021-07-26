bandshell

Sunday's band concert will be at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band’s finale of the 2021 season of Concert in the Park will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.

The corporate sponsor for Sunday, the Lookout Credit Union, had just five members when it started on the Idaho State University college campus in 1952. It grew with the university and just changed its name from the ISU Credit Union to Lookout Credit Union this February. As membership has grown, the member base has become wider and the new name is more inclusive, with the lookout tower symbolizing how the credit union looks out for its members. On behalf of the Lookout Credit Union Jean McGivney-Burelle, the dean of the ISU College of Education, will conduct "Hogan's Heroes March."

The soloist for this performance will be clarinetist Alan Frantz, the voice of the Pocatello Municipal Band. Alan is an alumnus of ISU and retired a year ago from ISU after 33 years as a faculty member and administrator. He began playing with the band in the 1974 season. Alan will perform “As Time Goes By” by Herman Hupfeld.

This concert will feature lively music from television, movies, musicals and even the circus. The band will play the “Liberty Bell March,” “ABBA on Broadway,” “Beach Boys Greatest Hits” and “This is Me” as they close out the 86th concert season.

This final concert will be conducted by Thomas Kloss, who is currently an associate professor of music, the interim director of bands and athletic bands, and coordinator for music education at ISU.

So, come on by and enjoy the great live music on Sunday at Ross Park in Pocatello.