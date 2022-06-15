POCATELLO — Yes, it’s that time of year again. The Pocatello Municipal Band will be performing on June 26 at Ross Park in the Guy Gates band shell in Pocatello at 7 p.m. The band is excited to be together again and perform for their favorite people — you. For an added bonus, the Snake River New Horizons band, under the direction of Casey Emerson, will also be performing at 6 p.m. prior to the Pocatello Municipal band.
Please join the band for the summer premiere concert of the 87th season of Concerts in the Park. The concert sponsor will be The Simplot Company, and ice cream will be provided by Simplot to all who are in attendance. They have invited Jean Haneke who heads up the Boys and Girls clubs in Pocatello to be the guest director. The featured soloist will be the band's favorite mezzo-soprano Melissa Schrade, who will sing “Blue Moon” and “Crooner’s Serenade.” The band would love to see you on Sunday at the Park.
— Strike Up the Band — G. Gershwin.
— Fuego Del Alma — Carl Strommen.
— The Peanut Vendor — Moises Simons, arr. John J. Morrissey.
— Take Me Out to the Ballgame — Albert von Tilzer, arr. Ed Morbach.
— The Phantom of the Opera Selections — A. L. Webber, arr. Warren Barker.
— You’re The Reason (Simplot Theme Song) — arr. Randy Earles.
— Manhattan Beach March — J. P. Sousa (guest director from Simplot).
— Around the World in 80 Days — V. Young, arr. Alfred Reed, ed. Mark Rogers.
— Blue Moon — R. Rodgers, arr. Warren Barker (vocalist Melissa).
— You Are My Sunshine, Jimmie Davis, arr. Charles Mitchell.
— Crooner’s Serenade — arr. Justin Williams (vocalist Melissa).
— The Northern Pines — J. P. Sousa.
Come early to the band shell and enjoy a special treat for the June 26 concert: Mr. Casey Emerson will direct a performance of the New Horizons Band from 6 to 6:40 p.m.