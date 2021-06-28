POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the second concert of the 2021 season of Concert in Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gate’s Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Come and join us for a fun-filled evening of music to celebrate our great country’s Independence Day.
To help celebrate the band’s 86th year, Idaho Central Credit Union will sponsor the evening’s concert. Thank you, ICCU, for being a generous and committed sponsor.
The guest conductor for the concert will be selected from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket at the park. You definitely don’t want to miss this one; hope to see you all there.
The concert program will be as follows:
— "American Patrol" by F. W. Meacham.
— "Armed Forces Salute," arr. by Bob Lowden.
— "Bugle Call Rag by Jack Pettis," Billy Meyers, and Elmer Schoebel.
— "Largo," from the New World Symphony by Antonin Dvořák, arr. V. F. Safranek.
— "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by Morton Gould.
— "Riders for the Flag - Guest Conductor march" by John Philip Sousa.
— "America the Beautiful" by John Cacavas.
— "Suite of Old American Dances – Cake Walk" by Robert Russell Bennett.
— "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood, arr. Roger Homes.
— "Blue Tango" by Leroy Anderson.
— "Yankee Doodle" by Morton Gould.
— "Americans We" by Henry Fillmore.