POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band is excited to be performing the first concert of the 2021 season of Concert in the Park on June 27 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park. Come join us for a musical celebration with the band to shout hooray for being able to perform live again.
Our concert sponsor will be the J. R. Simplot Company, and ice cream will be provided by Simplot to all who are in attendance. Our featured soloist will be our favorite mezzo-soprano, Melissa Schrade, who will sing “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” We can’t wait to be together again and celebrate music as a community. We’d love to see you on June 27 at the park.
The concert program will be as follows:
— "Colossus of Columbia March" by Russell Alexander.
— "Barber of Seville Overture" by Gioacchino Rossini, arr. M. L. Lake.
— "Hallelujah March" from “Hit the Deck” by Vincent Youmans, arr. William Schoenfeld.
— "Boogie-Woogie Band" by David Bennett.
— "The Band Song" by William Schuman.
— "We are the World" by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, arr. John Higgins.
— "You’re the Reason," arr. Randy Earles.
— "Happy Days Are Here Again" by Milton Ager, arr. William Teague.
— "Vict’ry Polka" from “Tropicana” by Jule Styne, arr. George Briegel.
— "Irish Tune" from County Derry by Percy Grainger.
— "Celebrated Minuet" by L. Boccherini, arr. L. P. Laurendeau.
— "They Can’t Take That Away from Me" by George and Ira Gershwin, arr. Warren Barker — soloist Melissa Schrade.
— "The Lord’s Prayer," arr. Mayhew Lake — soloist Melissa Schrade.
— "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Phillip Sousa.