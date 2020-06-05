POCATELLO — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department director John Banks and the Pocatello Municipal Band director Kerrie Tolman regret to announce that the summer 2020 concert season is now postponed and will possibly be cancelled outright. If the COVID-19 situation improves enough by August, a couple of concerts could be scheduled, so stay tuned.
The band would like to extend thanks for an Idaho Community Foundation Grant that helped us this season to purchase a much-needed bass clarinet and music stands. We would also like to thank our generous sponsors for donations that helped us to purchase music and supplies for our season: the J.R. Simplot Company, Idaho Central Credit Union, ISU Credit Union, Randall Chiropractic, Connections Credit Union and Dr. Jason Mauseth, Doctor of Dental Surgery.
We could not do it without you, our generous sponsors. We look forward to performing for our wonderful audiences as soon as possible, whether that is in August or next year in June. Best wishes to everyone during this difficult time period.