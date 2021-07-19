POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band’s fifth concert of the 2021 season of Concert in the Park will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
This concert features many wonderful songs of the Jazz era, including “Caravan,” “Autumn Leaves” and musicals, such as “Guys and Dolls” and “Hamilton.” Instead of a traditional soloist, the entire trombone section will be featured throughout the concert on songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “All Aboard: This Train is Bound for Glory.”
The guest director will be chosen from the audience, so don’t forget to put your name in the basket.
We have many wonderful sponsors this week, Izzy Walls from Edward Jones, Citizens Community Bank, Connections Credit Union, Dr. John M. Fornarotto with Pocatello Eye Care and Jack’s Auto Body.
Last year’s sponsors were Jason Mauseth, D.D.S. and Randall Chiropractic. We also received a generous grant from the Idaho Community Foundation so that we could purchase a bass clarinet for the band. Thank you to all of our sponsors.
This concert and our final one on Aug. 1 will be conducted by Thomas Kloss, who is currently an associate professor of music, the interim director of bands and athletic bands, and coordinator for music education at Idaho State University.
So, come on by and enjoy the great live music on Sunday at Ross Park.